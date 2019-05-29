Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never fails to surprise the viewers of the show. She keeps them glued up with her hotness and never-before-seen visuals and stunts. Again, Star Plus’ Nazar has taken the action to the next level, where daayan Mohana is tied with the harness and can be seen jumping from 2 floors up. Having performed various stunts on the show, it was her first time performing such a stunt for a scene. While sharing the stunt video with her fans, Monalisa writes, “I Am Tough , Ambitious , And I Know Exactly What I Want 💪🏻🙏… #tough #strong #jump #nofear #mohana #nazar #lovemyjob#actorslife #bts 🎥 : @khairesuyog @khatib2279 thank you so much for believing in me and making me do such lovely stunts”.
Monalisa plays the role of a daayan, named Mohona. She is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in Nazar.
Take a look at Monalisa’s jaw-dropping stunt here:
Monalisa’a best friend from Bigg Boss comments on the post saying, “उड़ता पंजाब के बाद उड़ता भोजपुरी ☺️”. To this, the Bhojpuri actor writes, “@imanveergurjar udta one and only Mohana 😊”.
After giving back-to-back blockbusters in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa participated in the TV reality Show, Bigg Boss. She got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house. Later, the couple participated in Nach Baliye. Monalisa was also seen playing a pivotal role in Bengali adult comedy web-series, Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.