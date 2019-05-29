Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never fails to surprise the viewers of the show. She keeps them glued up with her hotness and never-before-seen visuals and stunts. Again, Star Plus’ Nazar has taken the action to the next level, where daayan Mohana is tied with the harness and can be seen jumping from 2 floors up. Having performed various stunts on the show, it was her first time performing such a stunt for a scene. While sharing the stunt video with her fans, Monalisa writes, “I Am Tough , Ambitious , And I Know Exactly What I Want 💪🏻🙏… #tough #strong #jump #nofear #mohana #nazar #lovemyjob#actorslife #bts 🎥 : @khairesuyog @khatib2279 thank you so much for believing in me and making me do such lovely stunts”.

Monalisa plays the role of a daayan, named Mohona. She is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in Nazar.

Take a look at Monalisa’s jaw-dropping stunt here:

Monalisa’a best friend from Bigg Boss comments on the post saying, “उड़ता पंजाब के बाद उड़ता भोजपुरी ☺️”. To this, the Bhojpuri actor writes, “@imanveergurjar udta one and only Mohana 😊”.