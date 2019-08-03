The popular Rohit Shetty hosted show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season and will begin shooting soon. The contestants, on Thursday, flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. One of the most popular Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has joined the long list of celebrities participating in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 10.

The 40-day schedule will begin in August. Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram to share the updates from Bulgaria and even shared a jacket with her name written on the back.

Take a look at Rani Chatterjee’s jacket:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal. RJ Malishka shared a picture along with her fellow contestants on her Instagram profile at the airport.

This is the sixth time that Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020 after Bigg Boss.