Dharma Productions has released the trailer of its much-anticipated film – Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles and the trailer suggests a lot more mystery and spookiness than expected. Vicky plays the role of a servicing officer who has been assigned to examine the dead ‘haunted’ ship that has appeared at the coast of Mumbai from nowhere. The moment he steps inside the ship, strange things start happening to him. As revealed in the trailer, he is told that the figures and situations he is seeing are not mere hallucinations but ‘bura saya’ (evil spirit). A girl child and a young woman start haunting her as creepiness begins.

Vicky’s character gets stranded inside the ship as the ghost of the kid tries to kill him. In one of the scariest scenes, the ghost of the girl is seen walking upside down on the ceiling of the room.

Watch the trailer here:



The trailer looks absolutely scary and mysterious. However, it does not reveal much about Bhoomi’s character and it almost feels like she plays the ghost in the movie. A few other glimpses show actor Meher Vij in an important role. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner.

It is Vicky’s second film after Uri: The Surgical Strike and the expectations are quite high from his performance. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is also Dharma’s first attempt to venture into the horror genre, taking a break from their usual family and romantic dramas.

What do you think about the trailer?