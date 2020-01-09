Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share her emotions after attending the screening of ‘Chhapaak‘. She posted a picture with the inspiration behind the movie Laxmi Agarwal and wrote, “It took me a few hours to settle after watching #Chhapaak. The film leaves you completely overwhelmed. Thank you for making this. A beautiful and important story, full of courage and hope.”

In Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit the theatres on Friday and just a day before Bhumi got all emotional with the narrative. She further wrote, “@meghnagulzar ma’am… What a hard-hitting narrative dealt with sensitivity. From the 1st scene to last its a roller coaster ride of emotions. You can feel her pain, her optimism is contagious, her courage even more…”

Bhumi was also all praise for Deepika’s performance in the movie. “Oh my god @deepikapadukone , best performance till date. So earnest and real. Malti’s smile, the hope in her eyes for justice, her voice everything. You looked beautiful…Kudos to you picking this as your maiden production and empowering women that have survived the heinous crime,” she added.

While she didn’t forget Vikrant Massey either. She expressed that he is a hero, with whom the nation could fall in love with silently.

Lastly, she mentioned the lady behind the film Laxmi Agarwal saying, “@thelaxmiagarwal and all the acid attack survivors out there thank you for showing such strength and fighting for a safer. You all are a big inspiration to us.



In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.