Bhumi Pednekar, who won hearts of many with her performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha is celebrating her 30th birthday today. There is nothing better than being with your family on your special day and Bhumi, who has a very hectic schedule, celebrated it with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar.

The actor is currently in Lucknow busy with the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film’s team was also present to celebrate her big day. Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself with her loved ones and captioned it, “Couldn’t have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older…with work and the ones I love. Thank you already for all the birthday love.” In one of the photos, two sisters are seen planting a kiss on their mother’s cheeks.

Bollywood celebs poured their wishes for the actor. Her Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wished her by sharing an adorable picture with her and called her by nickname ‘Boomzie.’ Ayushmann ‘s tweet read “Happy birthday Boomzie.”

Happy bday Boomzie!!!! Keep the fire burning. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/2NZUgea9T4 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 18, 2019

Bhumi’s Saand Ki Aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu, also wished her with a still from the sets of their upcoming release. “Happy birthday to My chota packet bada bomb! To all the love you spread around cheers to adding an year of happiness!” Taapsee wrote in her Instagram story.

The actor is now awaiting the release of her latest film Saand Ki Aank which is expected to hit the screens around Diwali this year.

While the actor will be seen playing the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin in Bala, she will be portraying a character close to her real self in Pati, Patni Aur Wo. “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life,” Bhumi said in a statement.

“She is extremely confident; she has got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people. She is a young girl, she has ambition, she wants bigger things in life. So, these are characteristics about her that I really identify with,” Bhumi further revealed about her character.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Bhumi was recently seen in the crime drama Son Chiriya where she transformed herself to play the role of a small town villager from Chambal valley. She will also be seen in Saandh Ki Aankh where she plays the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooter