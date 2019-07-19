Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 30th birthday in Lucknow with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar. Bhumi’s close friend and her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Ayushmann Khurrana flew all the way to Lucknow to surprise the actor on her special day. Bhumi, Ayushmann, Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana and the team of Patni Patni Aur Woh including Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan danced their heart out at the bash.

Bhumi is currently in Lucknow shooting for Patni Patni Aur Woh with Ananya and Kartik. The entire team took a break to celebrate Bhumi’s birthday. Bhumi took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the night.

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash

Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday bash (Picture Courtesy: Instagram/bhumipednekar)

 

The actor is now awaiting the release of her latest film Saand Ki Aank which is expected to hit the screens around Diwali this year.

While the actor will be seen playing the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin in Bala, she will be portraying a character close to her real self in Pati, Patni Aur Wo. “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life,” Bhumi said in a statement.

“She is extremely confident; she has got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people. She is a young girl, she has ambition, she wants bigger things in life. So, these are characteristics about her that I really identify with,” Bhumi further revealed about her character.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Bhumi was recently seen in the crime drama Son Chiriya where she transformed herself to play the role of a small town villager from Chambal valley. She will also be seen in Saandh Ki Aankh where she plays the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooter