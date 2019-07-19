Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 30th birthday in Lucknow with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar. Bhumi’s close friend and her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Ayushmann Khurrana flew all the way to Lucknow to surprise the actor on her special day. Bhumi, Ayushmann, Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana and the team of Patni Patni Aur Woh including Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan danced their heart out at the bash.
Bhumi is currently in Lucknow shooting for Patni Patni Aur Woh with Ananya and Kartik. The entire team took a break to celebrate Bhumi’s birthday. Bhumi took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the night.
Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday bash (Picture Courtesy: Instagram/bhumipednekar)