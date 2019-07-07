Bhumi Pednekar who impressed the audience with her performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha has many projects in her kitty. Bhumi recently wrapped up the shooting of Bala and just a day after, she jetted off to Lucknow for the shooting for her next Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Bhumi took to Instagram, to share a picture of herself in an all-black look and captioned it, “Off I go for #PatiPatniAurWoh.” Keeping it stylish yet comfy, she donned a black t-shirt which she teamed with black joggers and white sneakers.

She is revisiting Lucknow after shooting for Bala where she will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

While the actor will be seen playing the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin in Bala, she will be portraying a character close to her real self in Pati, Patni Aur Wo. “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life,” Bhumi said in a statement.

“She is extremely confident; she has got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people. She is a young girl, she has ambition, she wants bigger things in life. So, these are characteristics about her that I really identify with,” Bhumi further revealed about her character.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Bhumi was recently seen in the crime drama Son Chiriya where she transformed herself to play the role of a small town villager from Chambal valley. She will also be seen in Saandh Ki Aankh where she plays the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooter