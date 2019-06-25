Bhumi Pednekar made her big Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She was highly applauded for her performance in the film and kept proving herself by playing challenging characters in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. She also appeared in the web series Lust Stories where she played the role of a young maid. She will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Recently, she talked about her role in the film and said that her character in the film is close to what she is in real life.

She is excited about finally getting a chance to play a character close to her real self. She will be seen playing the role of a young, cool girl from a big city and also plays a character close to her age. Thrilled about it, Bhumi said in a statement, “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life”.

“She is extremely confident and she is got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people,” she added.

Bhumi was recently seen in the crime drama Son Chiriya where she transformed herself to play the role of a small town villager from Chambal valley. She will also be seen in Saandh Ki Aankh where she plays the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooter.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

(With inputs from IANS)