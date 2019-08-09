Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been an inspiration to many as she has shed 32 kilos after her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She often shares her pictures and videos of her core workout that she goes through to maintain the perfectly toned body. This time, she has shared something more inspirational -that after watching these videos you will be her true fan. Bhumi, who will be seen playing the role of sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, shared a delightful experience of how she relished time with children on the sets of her forthcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh.’ In the video, the ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actor can be seen enjoying every bit of her time with her “little ones”.

“These little ones made the whole experience of shooting SaandhKiAankh so special for me. To all the tiny humans that filled my time there with love..I love and miss you ” she wrote on Instagram.

Watch here:

In another video, she writes, “It was the first time Samreen celebrated her birthday..cut a cake..had people singing and celebrating her..she was full of joy..couldn’t stop blushing..it was quite a party btw 🎉 These kids would hang out with me every day..they were my buddies while shooting #saandkiaankh. They were obsessed with my vanity van. They couldn’t believe, something like this existed. It was their wonderland. They would hang in there eating and watching movies in languages I didn’t understand but they did. Have the cutest conversations with me. They were my gang on and off set 😁. My time there with them taught me so much. Children are just so innocent and pure 🙂 #Throwback #Thursday#Love #Girlchild #gratitude#memories”.



The film revolves around the grannies Chandro (Taapsee Pannu) and Prakashi (Bhumi) who take up shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to go through a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous, as they discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters. Despite all odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters. The film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies. They have been quite active in sharing insights into the film. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April. The film also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film is scheduled to hit theaters this Diwali.