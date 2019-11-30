Actor Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll with back-to-back films in her kitty. After having a busy 2019, the actor is all set to welcome an even busier 2020. Bhumi has announced a new film as the ‘hero’ of the story. Titled Durgavati, it’s a scary thriller. The actor is once again teaming up with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar who will be presenting the film along with Bhushan Kumar. The film will go on the floors mid-January.

Both Bhumi and Akshay made the announcement on social media and posted a picture of the entire team. Durgavati is being produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok. Bhumi expressed her excitement over being associated with the film. She thanked Akshay for his ‘constant belief’ and wrote, “I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar

@vikramix.” (sic)

Akshay, too, took to Twitter and asked his fans to wish him all the good luck and send wishes for the film. The caption of his post read, “EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar , produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck 🙏 @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent” (sic)

Bhumi is currently busy with her upcoming film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead. While promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show recently, the actor was seen shelving details about her next project. Without taking the name of the film, she revealed that the audience will see her in the role of a ghost in her next film. Guess Durgavati is the same film Bhumi was referring to! As is, it’s absolutely exciting to see another solid character for a talented actor like Bhumi and another female-driven film being backed by the industry’s biggies!