In Bigg Boss 13 house, love is in the air and where there is love there is jealousy and insecurity. But when jealousy becomes intense, the effects can be overwhelming. This is what is happening between the housemates Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. While Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma appeared to be going strong in the house, it now appears evident that Mahira has a problem with Shehnaz Gill. Shehnaz was upset with Paras that he doesn’t consider her his first priority and that has even upset Sidharth Shukla. A promo video on the channel’s social media account is going viral which shows highlights of tonight’s episode.

In the video, we can see Mahira Sharma tells Shehnaz Gill not to come between her and Paras Chhabra’s bond and relationship. She seriously warns Shehnaz to stay away from Paras as she loves him. Mahira confesses her love for Paras and doesn’t want Shehnaz around him anymore. “Clear words mein bol rahi hu ab isse door rahe, pyar hai mujhe”, Mahira shouts on Shehnaz and then kisses her and Paras kisses her back. Mahra continues, “Mujhe close close bolke tune wohi kia jot ere dil mein tha”.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were seen getting intimate. Paras did not only bite Mahira’s arm but also gave her continuous kisses.

The viewers on Twitter weren’t convinced with their show of love. A fan wrote, “Khel rahe hai dono (Both are playing a game) #Pahira #BB13 is about connections and I’m stating it again. This year it’s gonna be double winners .. Jodi jitegi (a couple will win). That’s why arhan was got in for Rashmi .. flop. Vishal Madhurima Maha Flop.”