Actor Siddharth Shukla has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and he is often hailed for his performance on the show. He has been suffering from Typhoid from quiet some time now and has been sent to the secret room to rest. However, his health has worsened and he has been admitted to the hospital now. As per the latest reports by Bollywood Life, he is being given glucose drip and injections to increase his platelet count.

In the house, he was constantly given injections and was on medical treatment. Meanwhile, he has become Google’s most searched television actor in 2019. On his birthday, hashtag ‘Happy Birthday Siddharth Shukla’ trended on Twitter and his fans flooded the social media with birthday wishes.

Earlier, Devoleena had to go out of the house due to the back injury. Paras later followed to get his injured finger fixed.

In tonight’s episode, Paras Chhabra has entered inside the house and got into a fight with Vishal Singh. He also exposed Arhaan Khan on his statement over Rashami Desai’s financial status to which she clarified that she was bankrupt in 2016 and Arhaan helped her out during the difficult phase and then she started working and improved her financial status. Paras then says if that’s the kind of thing to say on the national television. However, Rashami hugged Paras and thanked him for telling her this.

As per the reports, Arhaan is misusing Rashami’s money and house and her parents were never in favour of the relationship and are more upset after the latest revelation.

We hope for Siddharth Shukla’s fast recovery!