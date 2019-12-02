In Friday’s episode, Bigg Boss announced the extension of five weeks to all the contestants where the show makers congratulated the housemates for making it the most successful season of Bigg Boss till date. While some rejoiced, there were some who were not happy with the decision. Now, as per the latest reports, Siddharth Shukla is upset with the extension and wants to be out on or before January 12 as it was decided earlier and that’s what his contract states.

As per the latest report, the creative team is having a discussion with him to stay back and have agreed to hike his fee as well. It seems he has agreed to the new proposal. Currently, he is being paid Rs 9 lakh per week, which is lesser than Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

However, Siddharth’s fee has been hiked and he has agreed to stay till February 2020. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is concerned about his health and him losing weight and muscles. If the reports are true then he will be joining the bandwagon with Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula who apparently got fee hike within the show.

After Bigg Boss announced the news of extension, even Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz were not happy with the extension.

In the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman also confirmed that he will be quitting the show as the host following his shoot schedule for Radhe. The makers are still trying hard to convince him to extend his tenure but owing to his shooting schedule for Radhe, which will be mainly shot at an international location, it seems Salman will not extend his tenure.

A source close to the show has revealed to Deccan Chronicle that the show’s performance has been good so far and it has also left behind The Kapil Sharma Show, which is also produced by Salman Khan. The channel has requested him to try to extend his tenure and host a few more episodes, as they plan to extend the season by a few weeks.