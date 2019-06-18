Last year in Bigg Boss season 12, there were fights and arguments between contestants Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur. But, who knew that they have taken their quarrel outside the house. A video posted by Deepak Thakur is doing rounds on social media and now has involved the police. The TikTok video enraged Jasleen Matharu so much that she has reportedly filed a police complaint against Deepak.

In the video, Deepak can be seen asking a kid that what he would do inside the Bigg Boss house. The kid says that he would like to have some fun and go to the swimming pool with Jasleen Matharu. After watching this, Jasleen was bombarded with several comments and the same made her super upset.

Take a look at the video here:

Got an Update Jasleen Filing a police Complaint Against Deepak Thakur Reason : This Video pic.twitter.com/7KIkknDvSp — DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) June 17, 2019

After the FIR was filed, Deepak was quick to backtrack and has rendered an apology in the matter in a separate video. He captioned the same as ,”M sorry to everyone jisko v hmne hurt kiya h hm ek sadharan se insan h na aisa sochte h naa jhol jhaal me rhte h aur ldkiyo ki dilse izzat krte h aur aapki v krte hai @jasleenmatharu To aapko agr bura feel hua mere uss funny video se to Extremely sorry”.

To this, Jasleen shared a picture:

In Bigg Boss 12 house, Jasleen was one of the most talked participants as she declared that Anup Jalota was her boyfriend. They both made an entry on the show and acted as a couple in front of host Salman Khan. Later, when the contestants quizzed them about their relationship inside the big house, none of them could give a convincing answer. As the show progressed, Anup got eliminated and in his interviews with the media outside, he made sure he wasn’t painted as the man who’s madly in love with Jasleen. He maintained that whatever happened on the show wasn’t real but a trick to gain attention from the audience.