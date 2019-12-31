Actor Nehha Pendse is getting married to her businessman boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas and the wedding festivities have already begun. Nehha, who rose to fame with her adult comedy show titled May I Come In Madam? on Hindi television, shared some happy photos from her pre-wedding puja ceremony. The actor looked pretty at her ‘grahmukh puja‘ that happened at her house in Mumbai in the presence of her parents.

Nehha was seen dressed in a traditional Marathi look with a beige-red saree and a traditional pearl mundavlaya on her forehead. One of the pictures that she uploaded in her Instagram stories showed her laughing candidly over a comment made by the family priest. Other photos gave a glimpse of the preparation of the puja at her house. Check these out:

Earlier, while talking a magazine named Perfect Woman, Nehha revealed that she is very excited to be entering into a new phase of life with someone who’s extremely caring and affectionate towards her. She also expressed happiness over being associated with a new set of people who are all ‘beautiful humans.’ The actor was quoted saying, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this ocassion so beautiful and worthy. ”

Earlier, while talking about the trolling his fiance received on social media after Nehha broke the news of her relationship online, the actor mentioned that no amount of criticism or trolling affect her. She maintained that commenting on someone’s appearance is the easiest thing a troll can do and she won’t let that affect her or her relationship with the man of her dreams.

Shardul was trolled for being overweight as mean comments like ‘yahi mila tha’ surfaced on Nehha’s post earlier this year. The actor will be getting married in the beginning of 2020 itself. Nehha was last seen in Bigg Boss 12.