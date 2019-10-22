Singer and actor Abu Malik became the third contestant to have left Bigg Boss 13. Abu bid adieu to the show in the Monday episode and now, in his interview post-eviction, he opened up on many things that happened during his journey in the Salman Khan-hosted show. The audience often accused Abu of being biased towards the male contestants in the house. While talking to Pinkvilla now, he clarified that it must have appeared like he was being biased towards the male members of the house because, at his age, he never felt appropriate in sitting and chatting with the women inside. He said he didn’t have any hidden motive and he could never try to have fake relationships with the women inside like other young male contestants, therefore, he stayed away from gelling with the female contestants unnecessarily in the house.

On being asked if he liked Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz more than the rest of the contestants in the house, Abu agreed. He said he has a personal inclination towards people who take care of their physique and try to focus their energies on keeping themselves fit than getting involved in frivolous fights, and that’s the reason why he liked Siddharth and Asim.

Abu Malik went on to say that the ladies in the house, especially the one from the world of television (Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh), have come with baggage and they have a problem in accepting each other’s presence in the house. The singer added that the entire planning and plotting in the house was started by these ‘TV-girls’ and then the rest of the members in the house went on to follow them.

Earlier, when Koena Mitra got eliminated, she accused Salman of being biased towards Shehnaz Gill. Now, commenting on the same, Abu said the superstar comes from a stature where he knows exactly who’s getting loved more by the audience and therefore, when he tells the rest of the people in the house that a particular contestant is entertaining the audience in a better way, he has a right to say that.

Do you agree with Abu’s words? Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!