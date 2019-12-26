Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most entertaining and controversial shows on the television. It is also topping the TRP charts and due to its popularity, it has got five-week of extension. The show is filled with drama, romance, fights, and violence. Over the years, the makers of the show have approached many celebrities and have faced rejections by them as they don’t want to break their image. One such celebrity is Sharad Kelkar who has refused every year to participate in the show.

During the interview with Pinkvilla, the portal asked if he is following the show and he said, “I don’t know a thing about it and I haven’t seen a single screen frame of it.” He further revealed that he is offered this show every year. They (makers) call me every time. Since the time it started, every year they have called me. All the seasons.”

When asked the reason for rejecting the show, he revealed, “My personal life is my personal life. I can’t share it with anyone, that’s the first thing. I am not a guy who can be pretentious. I am the way I am, I cannot be someone else on the screen and act 24×7.”

Earlier, he was asked if his focus is more on Bollywood or television, he said, “The content on TV was not up to the mark. So I have become very selective in these two years and would prefer a finite series for a few months than something that goes on for years. I would love to play a detective and I can wait.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s comedy film Housefull 4 where he was seen playing the role of a villain.