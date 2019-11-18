Actor and model Arhaan Khan who recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant, got eliminated yesterday from the show. Though he stayed there for a short span of time but made strong connections with TV actor Rashami Desai. Arhaan hopes to go back inside the house and confess his love for Rashami.

When Arhaan came out of the house, he spoke to TOI and revealed his love and future plans. “I had big plans, but I am extremely disappointed that my journey ended prematurely. I was playing well and was taking a stand for the right things. Maine sahi ko sahi bola aur galat ko galat. Even though I was with the other group, I gave it my all while playing from Sidharth Shukla’s team during a task. This is probably the first time that someone who has performed so well in a task has been eliminated from Bigg Boss. I still had a lot to show, including my game, personal life and dosti, but unfortunately, I didn’t get enough time”, Arhaan said.

While sharing the bond with Rashami after her re-entry. Arhaan told TOI, “I told Rashami to play the game the way she wanted to. She is mature and strong. I told her to take a stand when it was required. Maine unko bola ki jahaan bolna chahiye wahaan bole. I think she has strong chances of winning the show and Sidharth will be there till the end.”

Talking about his feelings and equation with Rashami Desai, Arhaan said, “She was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house. Unki taraf se bhi jo gestures the, toh cheezein kaafi change hone wali thi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. She was shocked and cried a lot when I was leaving the house. I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami”.

In the last night’s episode, Arhaan Khan’s eviction left Rashami in tears as she cried bitterly seeing him leave the show. She recently said that she wouldn’t mind spending her life with him. Arhaan even took to Instagram to share his feelings “My journey in the Bigg Boss house may have been short-lived. But all this love and support from you guys is really overwhelming and unbelievable! Thank you for supporting me and I think it’s really kind of you to think that I shouldn’t have been evicted. It’s a little upsetting because I was just starting to get a good grip on the game! I’ll definitely miss my bestie, Rashami Desai ❤ Play well, and get the trophy! You deserve only the best! You’re one of the strongest women I know! You have all my love and support!”.

Watch the video:



Earlier, there were rumors all over the internet that Arhaan and Rashami are in a secret relationship and they will get married inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!