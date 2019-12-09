In the last Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the show after getting the maximum votes as the least deserving contestant of the house. After the elimination, she talked to Times of India and accused the makers of partiality and even stated that Paras Chhabra was sent out of the house so that he could be eliminated. She even called Siddharth Shukla a badtameez and stubborn person.

Talking about her eviction, she said, “Yes, I am disappointed as this eviction totally looked planned. From captain getting the right to nominate people, to sending Paras Chhabra outside the house for surgery when everyone knows he had got the lowest votes last week – this all looked fake and planted. After he went out, they opened the voting lines. On top of that they left everything on the housemates to take a name to get evicted, it was unfair. It was not the viewers verdict.”



She believes that it was an unfair decision and said, “The way my eviction happened was unfair, had the audience taken my name I would have not felt bad. I had an intuition that it would me this time, because the way things were happening I felt I would go. I tried to boost Asim’s morale in the game and so I told him I should leave the house. I don’t think I did anything wrong. But the things were fixed. Sidharth was given nomination rights, Paras were sent out. Even if I was confident that I would not go, things wouldn’t have changed. Humein bahut tarike se phasaya gaya tha taaki hum mein se koi ek jaaye.”

She also stated that the show is biased towards Siddharth Shukla. “You show me one episode where Sidharth was wrong and he got punished or scolded for it. As a human you are noticing how biased things are going and that too when you are not even at fault. So many times we were scolded because of no reason. There have been so many times when Sidharth has got aggressive, pushed people, but he never got reprimanded. Yes, I definitely felt that during this season the makers were biased towards Sidharth Shukla”, she said.



Talking about her friendship with Asim, she said, “It felt nice to hear those things from Asim. Sunne mein bahut accha lag raha tha when he confessed his feelings for me. Any girl would feel lucky, if she gets a boy like Asim. I felt happy that my presence changed him as a person. He used to tell me, there are fights happening but I can only hear music. He is a nice person and any girl would be happy to find a person like him. Asim was always there to help and protect me.”

Talking about her controversary with Shehnaaz Gill, she said, “Shefali and I were always provoked and hence a reaction came from our side. I can’t say the things that were told about Shefali and me. Channel cannot air such stuff. I apologised to Shehnaz for my actions as I had pushed her during the captaincy task. With regards to our old fight, had I been at fault, I would have apologised to her and ended our controversy, but I did not do that. If the provocation part was not aired then I am sorry. I can never be friends with Shehnaz.”