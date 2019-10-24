After actor Rashami Desai accused co-contestant Siddharth Shukla of inappropriately touching her, another telly actor who has worked with Shukla in Balika Vadhu came out with the same kind of allegations. Sheetal Khandal, who played the role of Gehna in the show, alleged that Siddharth touched her inappropriately and she’s not surprised by Rashami’s allegations. Sheetal also accused Siddharth of showing dual personalities by taking a stand for Arti Singh against Siddhartha Dey in Bigg Boss 13 despite being an offender himself.

Sheetal talked to Times of India in her latest interview and mentioned that Siddharth once touched her feet in a way that made her feel disgusted. The actor said a scene in Balika Vadhu required Siddharth’s character to touch her feet. She added that when the actor performed the scene, she felt uncomfortable and that impacted her performance in the scene due to which the makers lashed out at her. “From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one ‘mahaan‘ (great) person,” Sheetal said.

The actor revealed that while they were shooting for the show, Siddharth often used to put his hands on her shoulders pretending to be cool even though they never shared that kind of bonding. Sheetal alleged that Siddharth’s behaviour was inappropriate most of the time on the sets. She added that she was new in the team, therefore, she hesitated before complaining first but later, when she realised things were going out of hands, she took the matters in her hand and complaint against her.

Sheetal also objected to the way Siddharth tried to show support to Arti. She said during the task when Siddhartha made offensive comments against Arti, Siddharth didn’t react immediately but he chose to wait and show his anger later to cash on the buzz. “If you hear something offensive you react immediately and don’t wait for a moment to show your anger,” said Sheetal.

