After Siddharth Shukla hospitalised due to deteriorating health, now Shehnaaz Gill has fallen sick. As per the latest reports, she is not keeping well and is also receiving food from the outside due to the same reason. Meanwhile, Paras has come back inside the house after the surgery. In the last few days, Siddharth and Paras were inside the secret room and were keeping the eye on all the contestants.

Earlier, even Devoleena had to go out of the house due to the back injury. Paras later followed to get his injured finger fixed. Also, Rashami and Asim have fractured fingers.

In tonight’s episode, Vishal and Shefali Bagga go inside the jail and they are supposed to do all duties inside the house.



Talking about Siddharth’s health, his health has worsened and he has been admitted to the hospital now. As per the latest reports by Bollywood Life, he is being given glucose drip and injections to increase his platelet count. In the house, he was constantly given injections and was on medical treatment.

Recently, Salman exposed Arhaan Khan of having a child that lead to Rashami break down into tears. However, she has forgiven Arhaan and was seen hugging and proposing him. As per the reports, Arhaan is misusing Rashami’s money and house and her parents were never in favour of the relationship and are more upset after the latest revelation.

Also Rashami’s brother reacted to his statement and told Spotboye, “My sister was never on road. I really don’t understand why is he even talking such things about Rashami and damaging her image. This isn’t normal to hear from your partner. Plus, the recent event that happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar was very disturbing and now he talking about my sister being on road? I’m sorry but this is rubbish and very upsetting.”