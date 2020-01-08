After Vikas Gupta, former Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is all set to enter the controversial house as a wild card contestant. As per the latest reports, the actor will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.

He is an avid follower of the show and often posts his views on social media about the latest happenings inside the house. He has also shown support towards Siddharth Shukla and has slammed Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for targeting the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

After the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, he tweeted, “Rashmi tried her best to include Sidharth in between a fight which he had nothing to do. On a open evident issue if she can instigate others against Sid than we can only imagine what she has done in the past. Bhai neh accha bajaya Abt her comments on the cameraman! #RashamiDesai.”(sic)

Rashmi tried her best to include Sidharth in between a fight which he had nothing to do On a open evident issue if she can instigate others against Sid than we can only imagine what she has done in the past Bhai neh accha bajaya Abt her comments on the cameraman! #RashamiDesai — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 6, 2020

He even tweeted against Shruti Seth and Gauhar Khan after they slammed Siddharth for being physically violent towards Shehnaaz Gill. He tweeted, “#ApologizeToSidharthShukla It’s sad that people see a pic but not the bigger pic have these people got any idea what’s happening in BB between Sana and Sid or just saw the pic and let tweets fly ??? Irresponsible!”(sic)

#ApologizeToSidharthShukla It’s sad that people see a pic but not the bigger pic have these people got any idea what’s happening in BB between Sana and Sid or just saw the pic and let tweets fly ??? Irresponsible! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 7, 2020



Meanwhile, all the 10 contestants inside the house are nominated after they denied to sacrifice furniture or rooms in the house. All the 10 contestants – Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh got nominated for the weekend eviction.