In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers nominate all the 10 contestants and give them a chance to save other contestants by sacrificing one room or furniture of the house. At first, Bigg Boss asks inmates to sacrifice the green bed in the garden area and Siddharth’s team voted for Mahira and Asim’s team voted for Vishal. Having only 50% post for both contestants, they saved the furniture.



Then, Bigg Boss asked them to sacrifice the dining table but they refused to give it up and again did not save any contender. Next, the makers asked them to give up the bathroom but they denied. At last, the bathroom was the last option in which they were asked to give up, but they refused. As a result, All the 10 contestants – Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh got nominated for the weekend eviction.



It all happened after Shehnaaz Gill flipped and denied to save Mahira or Arti. inside the house, Shehnaz takes a dig at Mahira’s “strong player” claim and challenges to teach them the real game now. Seeing her staunch in her decision, Paras then suggests that they should save Arti Singh. All agree except Shehnaz. Shocked, Arti tells Paras that these things are not expected out of Sana. sid is sure that Shehnaz will eventually break.



On the other hand, Madhurima Tulli solves her fight with Vishal Aditya Singh and reach a truce. They hug and reveal their decision to Bigg Boss to stay in the game. Siddharth says that they are now in love after creating so much ruckus inside the house and thinks that it was their planning.