In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, arch-rivals Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma get into an ugly fight over food. It all started when Rashami was performing her duty to cook dinner for the inmates. Mahira came and starts discussing with all the contestants that since nobody had lunch and the food that was cooked by her in the afternoon is still left, so dinner should not be cooked and everyone should have the food that was cooked for lunch.

Rashami then retaliates saying that she will cook the dinner since it is her duty and whoever wants to eat can eat and who doesn’t then it is their choice. Soon after, Sidharth intervenes and tries to make Rashami understand that since the food is left, there is no need to cook dinner. Rashami then makes him understand that if tonight she doesn’t cook dinner, then later Mahira will poke her and will tell her that she doesn’t work in the house.

This leads to a major spat where Mahira calls her ‘kaamchor’ and Rashami then calls her an ‘immature and stupid kid’. Rashami also tells her that she is making an issue and saying things whatever Paras Chhabra has asked her to say. Later, Paras and Mahira both target Rashami over the same pitty issue.

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, Bigg Boss rolls out the nomination task where contestants are supposed to save other contenders from the nominations. Sidharth Shukla saves Arti Singh from nominations instead of saving Shehnaaz Gill. His decision made Shehnaaz Gill upset and breaks down into tears. After Arti got the know that Shehnaaz is crying because Sidharth saved her, she went to the Punjabi singer to clear out if she is thinking that Arti is coming between them and eventually they get into a tussle after Arti says ‘I am not saying that you are jealous of me’. This triggered Shehnaaz and she lost her cool.



As per the latest reports, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya and Shefali Jariwala get nominated for the eviction. Interestingly, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the only two contestants who get saved from the nominations.