Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial shows and this season has leveled it up by picking up the controversy that involves Rashami Desai and her beau Arhaan Khan. The drama around Dil Se Dil Tak’s actor’s house key is not over yet. As per the latest reports, Arhaan asked for Rashami’s house keys from the production team of Bigg Boss 13 as soon as he exited the house. He asked for the house keys from the production team immediately after exiting from the Bigg Boss 13 house, according to a report in pinkvilla.com, saying that he needs to crash in her house. His demand was refused by the team.

After the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day.

Earlier, Salman Khan exposed Arhaan’s truth about his marriage and child. Surprisingly, Rashami had no clue about Arhaan’s child but she knew about his marriage. Rashami broke down into tears and wanted to quit the show. Seeing the situation go out of the hands, Salman decided to go inside the house. Upon entering, he told Arhaan that he has committed the silly mistake by not telling the truth to Rashami.

In an earlier episode, Rashami said that a third person has access to her house keys and that Arhaan is being framed! She even warned the third person to stop it, or face consequences when she came out of the house.

After the eviction, Arhaan said during an interview that he has a “grouse” with Colors channel for raking up his past. He was referring to an episode wherein Salman revealed that he was married to another woman and has a child too.