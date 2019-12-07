Arhaan Khan went inside the Bigg Boss 13 to propose to Rashami Desai for marriage. The couple was exploring their chemistry but seems like it’s not so easy. In the preview of the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, it is revealed that Arhaan might have a kid with his first marriage and Rashami is not privy to this knowledge.

As revealed in the preview part of the latest episode, Salman Khan lashes out at Arhaan for blackmailing the contestants by talking about their life outside the house. A furious Salman then goes on to tell Arhaan that he is going to reveal some shocking details of his life to Rashami right away. The host then asks Rashami if she knows about all his family members. He slowly reveals that Arhaan had a wife and then he throws the bomb by revealing that he even has a child. This gives Rashami the shock of her life and she is left exasperating and appalled.

Rashami and Arhaan were rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. However, none of the two accepted their relationship in the media until they participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Arhaan entered the show as a wild card entry. In fact, he was brought back inside the house after being evicted once when he promised that he is going to propose to Rashami if he gets the opportunity to go back inside the house.

However, seems like the way to the heart is not so easy after all, especially if there are lies in mind. Salman told Rashami that he was telling her about Arhaan’s past because he knows her for a long time. The entire detail about the matter will be revealed in the Saturday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!