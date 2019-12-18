Actor Salman Khan threw a bomb for the audience of Bigg Boss 13 when he revealed that contestant Arhaan Khan, who claimed to be in love with fellow contestant Rashami Desai, was married for a few years and even had a kid. This shocked everyone on the show including Rashami who revealed that she was not privy to this information despite being in a relationship with him. Now, Arhaan’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa talked to a news website and said Arhaan hid the news of his marriage from her too and she was equally shocked to know about the kid.

Amrita talked to News18 and said she came to know about Arhaan’s first marriage and the kid from the same episode in which Salman revealed the news to Rashami and the audience on Bigg Boss 13. She added that when she connected the dots, she found out that Arhaan got married in the year 2011 because he was in a relationship with her then. Amrita alleged that Arhaan suddenly went away for a year and then one day, he came back to reveal he had gotten married. The actor said when she reacted to the news, Arhaan started laughing and revealed he had been joking about his marriage to fool her.

However, now when Amrita got to know about his marriage, she said Arhaan was not joking then and he must have gotten married. “He totally vanished for a year but then one day he called me and told me that I got married and later denied it saying I am joking. So, that is the kind of person he is,” Amrita said.

Meanwhile, after facing such a turmoil in their relationship, both Rashami and Arhaan decided to give it all a break. In an episode that aired recently, the couple was seen analysing their bonding and how things have shaped up between them inside the house.

