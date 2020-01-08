Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Arhaan Khan, who’s dating Rashami Desai – one of the contestants on the show, took to social media to post some loved-up pictures. Arhaan made an Instagram post to encourage Rashami for playing a good game inside the Bigg Boss house but little did he know that he will be schooled by his girlfriend’s fans. Arhaan showed support to the actor on Instagram and called her a ‘strong soul’ while posting a few happy photos of themselves.

The caption on Arhaan’s post read, “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul; the most massive characters are seared with scars….. So proud of you @imrashamidesai Come out with the trophy,” he posted, along with a few loved-up photographs of themselves.” (sic)

It didn’t take long for Rashami’s fans to slam Arhaan for allegedly using her name to promote himself. The fans asked him to ‘stay away’ from Rashami and vacate her house after various rumours suggested that the actor and his family have been living at her house and spending her money. One user wrote: “Hey, how about staying away from Rashami and let her live her life without any betrayal? PS: Also, stay away from house and let her reunite with her family.” (sic).

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan was scolded by Salman Khan for hiding facts about his past life with Rashami. The host had revealed that the actor was married and even had a kid while Rashami had no idea about the same. Now, the fans of the Uttaran actor reminded Arhaan of the same. Another user wrote, “Stop using her please.. please leave her alone..” (sic). Other comments read, “He knows it very well ki uski vajah se kitne sare #RashamiDesai fans h boycotted her..then also.. pls @arhaankhaan leave her alone.. let her come out peacefully..why do these shameless tactics now. Where were you when we were trending for her?? Just leave her!”

After coming out of the house during the last weekend, Arhaan expressed his disappointment with the team of Bigg Boss 13. He said he respects Salman and considers him an idol but the makers of the show should have thought twice before digging out a contestant’s past like this on national television.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!