In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan talks about Rashami Desai to Shefali Bagga. After re-entering the show, he proposed Rashami with a ring and she confessed her feeling to him but did not accept the ring. However, both have been together ever since. In the conversation, he said that when he met his lady love, she had zero balance in her account. He further said that she had helped her out and made her what she is today. She said, “When I met Rashami there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road. Only I know how I managed to help her out and make her what she is now.’’

Watch the video here:



In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan exposed Arhaan’s truth about his marriage and child. Surprisingly, Rashami had no clue about Arhaan’s child but she knew about his marriage. Rashami broke down into tears and wanted to quit the show. Seeing the situation go out of the hands, Salman decided to go inside the house. On entering, he told Arhaan that he has committed the silly mistake by not telling the truth to Rashami.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Paras enter the secret room and listens to whatever other inmates are talking about. On the other hand, Madhurima and Vishal will also get into a fight.

Also, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the house leaving Asim Riaz devastated. Vikas Gupta has finally entered the house and inmates are not happy about their new member of the house.