Bigg Boss 13 will see another round of re-entries and wild card entries inside the house leaving some contestants surprised while some will be happy. With the new twist on the show, Rashami Desai’s rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan will be re-entering the show and will be proposing her for the marriage. Shefali Bagga too will be re-entering the house and Shehnaaz will get all emotional.

On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, who was constantly seen fighting on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, will be also entering the controversial house to spice-up the things.

However, as soon as the three contestants walk inside the house, contestants ignore them. It happened so that Bigg Boss announced the task where housemates have to ignore whatever is happening inside the house and soon Arhaan, Shefali and Madhurima make their entry inside the house. The three try hard to make the housemates talk to them and it all takes a hilarious turn.

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, during an interview Arhaan Khan with Bombay Times, he was asked if he used Rashami’s name to get another chance on the show. He said, “Not at all. I don’t need to use anyone’s name for work and it is against my values. Yes, it’s true that I started talking about my feelings for Rashami after I got evicted, but that was not planned. I developed a bond beyond friendship with her towards the end of my stay, and that was primarily because of her caring behaviour towards me. She cried a lot when I was leaving the house and even whispered in my ear that she loves me. That changed my outlook towards our friendship. I missed her while I was outside and now, I want to take our friendship to the next level. I am not thinking of tying the knot anytime soon, as I want to give our relationship some time.”

Madhurima Tuli also talked about staying with Vishal in the house and said, “Nach Baliye 9 ke chakkar mein chaar mahine nikal liye. So I don’t think staying with him will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don’t share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. Agar hamari ladai hui bhi, I will handle it and move forward.”