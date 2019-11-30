Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day with constant fights and contestants flirting with each other. In the last episode, Asim and Paras had an ugly fight and Siddharth was seen flirting with Rashami Desai. Now, as per the latest reports, Arhaan Khan, Rashami’s rumoured beau and Shefali Bagga, who was eliminated earlier, will be re-entering the show in the coming week.

Not only this, but Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, who was constantly seen fighting on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, will be also entering the controversial house to spice-up the things. Well, it will spark fireworks inside the house and will be an interesting one for the audience.

Earlier, Arhaan Khan has expressed his desire to propose Rashami inside the house and we guess a proposal is also on its way as he is busy zeroing a ring just before he re-enters the house. He said, “I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami”.



Meanwhile, Devoleena has bid adieu to the show following her back injury. The actor has been advised for complete bed rest after she injured her back earlier this week.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will inform Devoleena’s absence from the show. He will also be seen lashing out at Paras for his statements on Asim Riaz financial background. He will also roast Siddharth Shukla for his aggressive behaviour.