Actor Amrita Dhanoa, who was arrested for being a part of a sex racket in Mumbai the other day, claimed that her alleged ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan was behind her arrest. Now, in an interview with a leading daily, Arhaan talked about the allegations and how it’s unfair to link him with the woman in question. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant revealed that he never dated any girl named Amrita or met her in his lifetime. The actor, who’s currently seeing Rashami Desai, mentioned that Amrita has been lying all this while to gain publicity. He added that there’s no question of him being involved in her arrest when he doesn’t know her in the first place.

Arhaan spoke to The Times of India in his latest interview and maintained that Amrita has been taking advantage of his appearance in the Bigg Boss 13 house and the allegations that surfaced about his past on the show. He took the reference of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and said even he had to face such false allegations by a woman who had cut her wrist to prove that she was married to him before his wedding with Aishwarya Rai.

Arhaan was quoted saying, “Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita).” The actor also criticised the publications who interviewed Amrita and talked about her allegations against him in their articles. He said he never even knew that the woman existed so there can’t be a question about having a live-in relationship with her.

Arhaan also broke his silence on the rumours about him taking an amount of Rs 5 lakh from Amrita and then never returning the money back. The actor said he is ready to pay back the amount only if the woman can prove that she lent money to him through bank transaction or any other witness or receipt. Arhaan said she can’t prove her claims of relationship in the absence of any picture from the past because they were never together. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!