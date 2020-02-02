Arhaan Khan, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 as the wild card entry, has spoken out on his relationship with Rashami Desai once again. There’s a lot that’s being discussed about Arhaan and Rashami’s bond and the latter’s friendship with Siddharth Shukla. In his latest interview with Times of India, Arhaan targetted Devoleena Bhattacharjee and blamed her for trying to break his bond with Rashami. He said Devo is forcefully trying to befriend Rashami and Siddharth, and constantly instigating her against him.

Arhaan also said Devoleena is trying to come in between Rashami and Siddharth for publicity. He said the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor didn’t know Rashami before the show and therefore, she had no rights to manipulate her against him. The actor said, “I see the show regularly and I am unable to figure out why Devoleena is forcefully trying to make Rashami and Sidharth friends when they don’t want to. She met Rashami inside the Bigg Boss house, same is with me. She doesn’t know about Rashami and my relationship, but just for the sake of publicity, she is doing all this. She is talking ill about me, without knowing me.”

In one of the episodes that aired this week, Himanshi Khurana was seen talking about Arhaan and Rashami’s relationship in the house. The popular Punjabi singer claimed that Arhaan had talked to her outside the house and cried because he didn’t expect Rashami to rekindle her friendship with Siddharth post his (Arhaan) eviction. Himanshi also said Arhaan was disheartened to see Rashami getting along with the same man who tore of his boyfriend during an argument.

Arhaan also commented on the same incident and said he trusts Himanshi and knows she will never portray Rashami in the bad light. He said Himanshi is like a sister and she will always speak out of concern for him. The actor then termed Rashami’s friendship with Siddharth as a ‘strategy’. He said, “Firstly, Himanshi is like my sister and whatever she did must be out of concern so I won’t like to comment on it. Secondly, as far as Rashami trying to be friends with Sidharth Shukla, I think it is a great move from Rashami’s side.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan lashed out at Himanshi for discussing her conversation with Arhaan with Asim and Vishal inside the house.