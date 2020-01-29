In Bigg Boss 13 house, you will get to see new relationships and endless fights. The reality show is inching closer towards its grand finale and the makers have a new twist before the finale by bringing in the ‘connections’ of the housemates inside the ‘BB 13’ house. Himanshi and Asim meet in today’s episode and he confesses his love for Himanshi and says, ‘I love you.’ He also mentions how he has never confessed love to anyone like this. Moreover, he also asks her or marriage. Asim says, ‘Will you marry me?’ And we just cannot contain our excitement for the episode. But, do you know Asim still has a girlfriend outside the house? Yes, you read that right.

As per the reports in Latestly, a video has been found of Asim in conversation with Sidharth Shukla where the two can be seen discussing Asim’s girlfriend. Spilling information on the same, Asim says he is a relationship with a model and has not yet called it quits with her. Further, it’s Sidharth who asks him ‘relationship kab tuti’, to which, he replies ‘abhi bus yahan aane se pehle.’ But later, we see Riaz expressing that their connection is a mess as the two talks to less these days and it’s not over yet. So, is Asim not single and have still proposed to Himanshi?

In the promo of tomorrow’s episode, Vikas Gupta confronts Asim and tells him to end his relation outside to start a new one.