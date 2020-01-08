In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers roll out the captaincy task. While all contestants make a strategy on whom to make the captain of the house. While Asim’s team wants Rashami to be the next captain, Siddharth’s team wishes to make Paras the captain. During the task, Rashami takes a dig at Siddharth and burns his poster making him out of the captaincy. On the other hand, Vishal burns Arti’s poster and says that she will be biased and give no work to Siddharth. However, by the end, Asim, who has Rashami’s poster and Paras, who has Asim’s poster, get into a fight. Mahira, who has Paras’ poster, denies to burn it and says ‘Bigg Boss has given me Paras’.

By the end of the task, Bigg Boss cancels the task and punishes Mahira, Paras, and Asim for making the task get cancelled.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz tries to convince Siddharth but he says that he doesn’t want to talk to her. She then goes to Rashami and ask how to convince him and she says ‘I don’t know’. While talking to Madhurima, she says that she wants to convince him because she loves Siddharth. Later, Siddharth gets convinced after her a lot of efforts.

Siddharth also flirts with Madhurima Tuli and she also acts kinky. Later, she goes and hugs Vishal Aditya Singh and blows kisses at Madhurima.

As per the latest reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.