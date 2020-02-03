Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s relationship has become the talk of the town after he confessed his love to Himanshi Khurana. Earlier today, his friend Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that he is in a live-in relationship with Shruti Tuli. Now, Shruti finally opened up about her equation with Asim. Talking about if she is dating him or not, she said, “You can say our relationship is more than friendship but we never dated.”

Talking to SpotboyE about Sonal’s claim that she was in a relationship with Asim, she said, “Sonal and Umar were good friends. I have met her just once, that too on Asim’s birthday last year. That time, I remember she desperately wanted to do Bigg Boss. I think she was an actor or something. I seriously don’t know why she is coming out of the blue and saying all this, it’s probably to get some mileage for herself. Also, if I was in a relationship with a guy six months back that doesn’t mean I am dating that guy now also. I don’t know what makes her say that but she needs to understand that if a person is not having an affair, how can they be in live-in? I think Sonal has some problem with Umar Riaz and wants to get back at him but using my name for that makes no sense.”



Talking about Asim and Himanshi’s ongoing romance, she said, “I really don’t know what exactly is going on their mind. It’s their life end of the day, what do I say? But I am waiting for this Bigg Boss season to get over so that I can discuss with Asim what exactly is going on his mind. Sometimes, we feel he really feels for her. But the exact status, we will get to know only once he is out.”

After Sonal’s claim, Umar Riaz spoke to ABP News and slammed her and said, “She is no one to talk about Asim’s Personal life. Asim and Shruti doesnt even know her. I made them meet in Asim birthday at his place. She told us that her career is not going good and she wants to revive her career by going to Big Boss. Asim was in talking terms with endemol so we didn’t tell her coz i never trusted that girl. Now that Asim is in Bigg Boss and is doing so well and is regarded as one of probable finalists this season, the girl is doing all this out of jealousy and to hog the limelight.”

He added, “Now finale is just two weeks away and sources say she is friends with Vikas, and he made her tweet all this rubbish, to get Asim down and spoil his image.”