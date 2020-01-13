Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill were the two participants competing to be the member of the BB Elite club, a new section that Bigg Boss has introduced in the game. Now, as per a few reports, Asim has finally won the task between him and Shehnaaz to become the first member of the club. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, it is seen that Hina Khan steps inside the house for the third time in the season and meets the contestants. This time, however, the actor asks Shehnaaz and Asim to prove their case in front of her and tell why they deserve to be a member of the elite club. While Arti Singh supports Shehnaaz and speaks out for her, Rashami Desai comes in front for Asim. At the end of the task, Asim wins and becomes the first member of the new club. The purpose of this club is yet to be disclosed though.

Meanwhile, apart from Hina Khan, Salman Khan also went inside the house to school Shehnaaz over her problematic behaviour in the show. The actor made her understood how her persistent behaviour makes her look foolish than cute. Salman told Shehnaaz that she has to find her own way of dealing situations in a better way and be in control of her mind and heart everytime something hurts her.



Salman also told the contestants that no evictions were happening this week and all the participants still stand nominated for elimination in the coming week. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!