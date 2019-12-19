In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the mastermind of the show Vikas Gupta gives up the captaincy task so that Asim becomes the captain of the house. His decision leads to a fight with Arhaan Khan for backing out of the task making Arhaan also ousted out of being a captain. Vikas tells Rashami that he doesn’t want Shefali to be the captain of the house.

Arhaan calls Vikas a ‘fraudster’ after he backed out of the house and blames him for not even discussing the strategy with him.

During the task, four cars will be seen parked in the garden area with drivers – Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. As per the new task, the contenders of captaincy will have to convince these four drivers to give them a ride and the two contenders who fail to get a ride will be out of the race.



Meanwhile, Shehnaz Gill is seen continuing to make up to Siddharth Shukla for hurting him. From lying down next to him and talking him out of his anger to sprinkling water in her eyes and pretending to cry and finally hugging him, Shehnaz tries everything in her power but Sid doesn’t budge. Later, when she leaves, Sid tells Vikas Gupta how he is sore after realising that he has been used as an option just because Paras wasn’t giving Shehnaz the attention she demanded.



Outside the washroom area, Vikas spills out Sid’s feelings for Shehnaz. In an attempt to ease their rift, Vikas tells Shehnaz that she has been a fool to ditch Sid’s genuine affection and unconditional pamperings for momentary attention received from others. He tells her that Sid must love her too deeply to feel this hurt yet be always protective about her. An uncomfortable Shehnaz tells Vikas how she has tried several means to get Sid around but he just wouldn’t soften up to her and how everyone roughs up her feelings despite her always forgiving others.