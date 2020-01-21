Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz‘ fights reached a new low in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. Both the contestants once again got involved in a physical brawl and the viewers saw it happening on their television screens. The fight that began with Siddharth, Paras and Mahira calling Asim, Rashami’s mouthpiece, resulted in a physical fight that looked highly annoying. Siddharth and Asim came face-to-face and the former ended up pushing Asim so hard that the table in the garden area almost broke down. Before this, Siddharth dragged Asim’s father in the whole argument and referred to how Asim was ‘kicked out’ of his house by his father.

Now, the ardent fans of Asim have come out in support of their favourite contestant on Twitter. Hashtag #JusticeForAsim is trending on Twitter with netizens demanding Siddharth to be punished for his violent behaviour against Asim. This is not the first time both the contestants have hurled abuses at each other or dragged each other’s family members in their bitter arguments in the house. However, their never-ending arguments become a pain for the rest of the contestants and for the audience as well who have to endure the unnecessary yelling, abusive language and aggression at its maximum again and again. Check out these tweets made in favour of Asim by his fans on Twitter:

WTF is wrong with @ColorsTV!!

In a promo released today, they said:

“Kya Sidharth k gusse ko ant tak le jane mein Asim ho payenge kaamyab?” indirectly, Colors is saying that it is Asim who’s poking Thukla! RT guys#JusticeForAsim#StopViolenceAgainstAsim#EvictSidharthShukla — sorbi🌟 (@Aakk90030954) January 21, 2020

Asim has been targeted soo much in the bigg boss house that his fans are getting mentally affected by what they are seeing.

Its beyond memtal torture now.@ColorsTV #StopViolenceAgainstAsim#JusticeForAsim — Aliyah Khan #AsimRiaz (@ranichoudhary91) January 21, 2020

Shameless Bhukla !! Everyone knows his reality and accept it except his blind fans !#JusticeForAsim #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/gRg8lrRQtM — the Slayer 🔥 (@indomitableASIM) January 21, 2020

Shukla pushed Asim 10 times till now !! Still in the show !! Shows a lot of favourism towards him …and nxt level of biasness !! Hell biased show!!#StopViolenceAgainstAsim#JusticeForAsim@ColorsTV @BiggBoss — SHWETA 🌟 ASIM SQUAD(Asim is love♥️) (@ShwetaC94537624) January 21, 2020

Chukla trying to justify and defend his violence & abuse with the word poking.

Reality is he’s doomed. He is playing victim card, doing drama bcz he has no image left.#JusticeForAsim#StopViolenceAgainstAsim@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @OrmaxMedia — M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@under_the_wraps) January 21, 2020

1) shukla interfered in task even tho he wasnt a contender

2) threatened Asim

3) pushed Asim twice

4) dragged asims dad BUT Asim is d villain?

Stop justifying Shuklas evry action by saying Asim pOkEs

Cz its all LIES

#StopViolenceAgainstAsim #JusticeForAsim@ColorsTV — Kfarz7423 (@kfarz7423) January 21, 2020

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent

(quoted by Isaac Asimov) Shukla has time again proved that he is violent and incompetent

And definitely doesn’t deserve the trophy@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND@BiggBoss#StopViolenceAgainstAsim#JusticeForAsim pic.twitter.com/VCZTS4vE3r — Leo🖤Asim Riaz #AsimSquad Only (@leorasinha) January 21, 2020

Both Asim and Siddharth are two popular contestants this season. Even though they started off really well and showed a brothers-like bonding in the beginning of the game, equations between them changed for the worst and they now can’t stand each other eye-to-eye.

Whose side are you this time? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!