In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomed seventh wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, who was seen dancing on Nach Baliye 9 along with Madhurima Tuli. While entering the house, Salman Khan gave him a balloon burst task and when he entered the house and met everyone, Asim Riaz looked insecure with his presence. He was actually seeing bitching about Vishal to Hindustani Bhau. Asim did not let Vishal become pally with his gang – which includes him and Sidharth Shukla.

Asim Riaz quite did not like Vishal Aditya Singh’s gestures. As well all know, there are two groups in the house, viz Sidharth Shukla gang and Paras Chabbra gang. Vishal gelled up very easily with Paras and his gang quite well.

Fans on social media did not like the way Asin is behaving. They are calling him insecure and aunty. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the model. One of the users wrote, “Oh god. Asim gets so insecure of every new entry and immediately starts bitching. Another one wrote, “Sad to see #AsimRiaz bitch about #VishalAdityaSingh to #HindustaniBhau. What #ArhanKhan told #ParasChhabra was dignified. I am sure Vishal will make a difference in the #BiggBoss13 house. Play well. #BB13 #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #WeekendKaVaar #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman”

Take a look at the fan’s reaction to Asin’s behavior:

Why you all insecure of Asim now before #VishalAdityaSingh entry you all are continuously saying that he will surely replace Asim for your kind information Asim is Asim no one can ever like him he has very strong fan-base ❤️#AsimRiazFever#BiggBoss13 — harshita gangele (@GangeleHarshita) November 10, 2019

Asim is so influenced by Shukla, he is insecure of #VishalAdityaSingh in moments he entered! Asim: “Yeh toh lamba hai, is se mein ladunga kaise” Shukla & group know nothing but plotting! Vishal has to beat the shit of Shukla & chamchas, especially Zeherwala!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Bigg Boss World (@BiggBossWorld) November 10, 2019

when #RashamiDesai entered, #AsimRaiz was insecure and now that #VishalAdityaSingh has entered, again Asim is being insecure lmaooo this is the clown y’all support? #BiggBoss13 — (@aishb_) November 10, 2019

#AsimRiaz don’t complain if you bloody don’t take efforts to talk with new people! Its #VishalAdityaSingh‘s first day

and you have already judged him!

This shows how ugly you are #BiggBoss13 — Doctor Strange (@Ash16690742) November 10, 2019

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, there will be a new nomination task given to the contestants wherein they will have to save themselves.