In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, makers roll out the captaincy task but gets upset after Vishal Aditya Singh blatantly cheats as the ‘sanchalak’ and announces Shehnaaz Gill as the winner of one of the rounds instead of the real winner Shefali Jarriwala. Later, he was slammed by the Bigg Boss for cheating and misusing his rights in a bid to favour his team, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill.

He gets partial during the game and awards her extra two points. Even when Sidharth confronts him, he refuses to acknowledge it. Shehnaaz also says that he is not doing right by announcing her the winner and Shefali denies to accept his ‘unfair’ decision.

Later, Bigg Boss reveals that Vishal was cheating during the task and announces that no immunity task will be held in the future.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss reveals that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will not be part of the task and cannot fight for the captaincy of the house as a punishment for their ugly fight during the initial days of the week. Also, during the task, Asim and Paras Chhabra get into a fight for targeting and stopping Vishal Aditya Singh during the task.

Also, Rashami says that she cannot be a part of the task if it gets violent as she can’t afford to injure herself again. She later tells Asim that if Mahira Sharma attacks her during the task, she will get hurt very badly.

Also, Sidharth pokes Shehnaaz for flipping during the task and supporting Asim Riaz, Vishal and Rashami. Later, she loses her cool and hits Sidharth and says ‘I hate you’. She even warns him to stop talking rubbish about her, but Sidharth doesn’t stop. The singer then gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar, pushes him and hits him.