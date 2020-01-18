Bigg Boss 13: It’s a digital battle between the two contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla as both of their fans are busy rigorously supporting the two. However, Sidharth Shukla’s fans declared him as the winner as #ChartbusterSid trends on Twitter. As expected, we witnessed a good amount of drama in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 and once again, we saw fans coming out in support of Sidharth Shukla as they trended #ChartbusterSid on Twitter.

Take a look:

Previously too, Sidharth Shukla’s fans had made a record with their one million tweets, which was later followed by Asim’s fans when they too had managed to cross the number. Now, again Sid fans have tweeted 1.70 M times and it’s increasing.

aggression, love, romance, humour, emotions everything that you ask for. A complete entertainer for sure #ChartbusterSid #ChartbusterSid pic.twitter.com/AxSup5hAkr — ᴠɪᴘᴜʟ ʙᴀsᴜᴛᴋᴀʀ (@basutkar_vipul) January 18, 2020

Sid is winning 💕 love to see him with salman bhai #ChartbusterSid pic.twitter.com/KkrFvRTS7K — Movies Buzz (@moviesbuzzzz) January 18, 2020

The clean hearted always win in the end remember that.@sidharth_shukla #ChartbusterSid pic.twitter.com/9s4kmV0JH2 — Harjinder Kaur (@Harjind42807905) January 18, 2020

#ChartbusterSid

Tiger of big boss house ka pic.twitter.com/w4sSYAL8B3 — abhishek saini (@abhishe68456886) January 18, 2020

Sid u r such a great and real person.

U r a lion mere sher..@RealVinduSingh#ChartbusterSid pic.twitter.com/8O5FCiWIBV — HUNTER ADITYA (@HUNTERADITYA4) January 18, 2020

On Friday, netizens were celebrating the moment between Sidharth and Rashami and made a hashtag #SidRash. “Wow! Beautiful! Never thought I would write anything good about #Shukla but yeah the bond that is growing between him and #RashamiDesai is endearing and adorable. Don’t know how successful #SidRash will be but bless their hearts. #YouAreNotAloneRashami #BB13,” wrote one Twitter user. Another one was touched by Sidharth’s gesture. “Sid is Giving WATER to d Same Person Who once said Marta pada rahega na toh pani side rakh k nikall lun. Thats Sidharth shukla for u ladies. true gentlemen…!!!”