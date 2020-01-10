Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode is almost here and Deepika Padukone will be gracing the show with her presence for the promotion of her latest release film Chhapaak. During her visit, she rolls out a task for the contenders and the inmates are divided into two teams. The team that includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh wins the task and as a prize they get to go on a joy ride with Deepika.

Yes, for the first time ever in the history of Bigg Boss, the contestants stepped out of the house and enjoyed their ride with the Chhapaak star. While Vishal was seen driving the jeep, Deepika was sitting next to him and the other girls – Shefali, Shehnaaz, and Arti were seen standing at the back of the jeep.

Deepika, as always, looked gorgeous in beige coloured collared jumpsuit teamed up with a pair of earrings and a neckpiece.

Check out the photos here:



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Mahira got into an ugly spat after she did not perform her duties. Siddharth continued to flirt with Madhurima Tuli. Bigg Boss has also rolled out a task where contestants are supposed to prepare a comedy skit where they will be speaking their hearts out about other contestants but with a comic twist. They are also entertained with a comedy show inside the house.

Also, during the captaincy task, Asim, Paras, and Mahira were stubborn to burn the poster of Rashami, Asim and Paras respectively. By the end of the task, Bigg Boss cancels the task and punishes Mahira, Paras, and Asim for making the task get cancelled. The trio was asked to perform all the duties of the house alone.

As per the latest reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.