Actor Dalljiet Kaur, who was recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, turned to social media to express her grief on the death of Kushal Punjabi. Dalljiet was one of Kushal’s close friends who were too shocked to know about his suicide. The actor has been dealing with a lot of stress after his death and Instagram seems to be her place to vent out. After writing about the time she shared with Kushal in three posts earlier, Dalljiet once again made a heartbreaking post on Instagram expressing how Kushal has left her with a void in life that is not going to be filled ever.

In her latest Instagram post, Dalljiet recalled the memories of Kushal and how he helped her when she was going through a tough phase in her life. She mentioned how the actor gave her the best advises and supported her throughout. Dalljiet’s post read, “As I step into the end of an era… and as a decade comes to an end …. I am rounding it up with the memories of ur pure soul that inspired me and helped me in my toughest days. Your words will echo in my mind the rest of my life and u will be alive in my heart whenever I would want strength. I know u believed in every word when u said it. @itsme_kushalpunjabi as I sit in my house with ur memories pouring my heart on this New Year’s Eve ..I want to tel u yet again that I love u and that I’ll miss u !” (sic)

In another post that Dalljiet shared on social media, she talked about having discussions around parenting with Kushal. The Kulvadhu actor has been using her Instagram timeline to open her heart after Kushal’s death. She has been writing about missing him, not being able to call him anymore and revealing all that Kushal did for her.

It’s a tough time for Kushal’s friends and family. We wish them more strength!