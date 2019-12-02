Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who exited the house on medical grounds has now being discharged from the hospital. Soon, after she came out of the house, she was hospitalised following her back injury and now has returned home. As per the sources, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor was in immense pain due to her back injury. Currently, she is under medical supervision and has been advised complete bed rest for the next few days.

As per the reports, the actor will be back in the house as soon as she recovers from her injury. During her exit, Rashami broke down into tears and Devoleena sang a song for their friendship.



Now, as per the latest reports, Arhaan Khan, Rashami’s rumoured beau and Shefali Bagga, who was eliminated earlier, will be re-entering the show in the coming week. The contestants are supposed to ignore the new entries and re-entries in the house. Aarti tells Rashami that he has got a ring for her and will be proposing her soon. This prompted Rashami to say that she had found the answer to her question.

Earlier, Arhaan Khan has expressed his desire to propose Rashami inside the house and we guess a proposal is also on its way as he is busy zeroing a ring just before he re-enters the house. He said, “I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami”.

Not only this, but Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, who was constantly seen fighting on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, will be also entering the controversial house to spice-up the things. Well, it will spark fireworks inside the house and will be an interesting one for the audience.