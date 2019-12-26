Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is creating a buzz with his closeness with Mahira Sharma inside the house. Her girlfriend Akanksha Puri has not stayed quiet and has publicly said that she is not comfortable with their closeness. Now, if reports are to be believed, it is being said the Paras and Akanksha are officially married. However, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actor has refuted the rumours and said that this is the funniest thing she has ever heard.

During the conversation with TOI, she told the portal, “This is the funniest thing I have ever heard. I am a very transparent person and have never hidden anything about my love life. Marriage is such a beautiful thing, so why would I hide it from anyone? We have always been open about our relationship, so why would we hide our marriage. It’s been almost three years now that we have been dating each other and whenever marriage happens, we will shout out and let the world know about it.”



Earlier, she opened up about Paras’ attitude, and the lies he is telling everyone in the house about their relationship and his newfound friendship with Sidharth Shukla. She said to TOI, ““I respect Mahira’s mom. She has never talked ill about me and has shown her concerns towards me. Even I have male friends, but the gestures Paras and Mahira are doing don’t happen between friends. What they are doing happens between couples. Especially the intimate gestures, the love bites that he is giving Mahira happens between couples.”

She added: “I think Mahira must be having friends who do such stuff but I don’t have. She doesn’t react when Paras is doing it. She reacts when he has done so all this shows that the girl is comfortable. All this is making me feel if Paras is doing this for the game or something is really cooking between them.”

Despite all this, Akanksha still supports Paras. “It’s not that I have stopped supporting. I am supporting Paras even now and will continue to do so till the time he is in the show because it has nothing to do with our relationship. I know I am like a strong pillar in his life, his support system; so I would not stop supporting him,” she added.