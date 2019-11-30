Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. However, owing to her back injury, the actor has bid adieu to the show for a while now. Devoleena was seen nursing her injured back in the last few episodes. She didn’t actively participate in the tasks assigned to the rest of the contestants and kept bed-ridden. However, now, seems like the situation has worsened. As per a report in the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Devoleena has gone out of the BB house for a few days to take care of her health better.

The actor was advised a complete bed rest after she got her back injured earlier this week. In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan is expected to inform about Devoleena’s absence to the audience. The actor will also be seen taking Siddharth Shukla‘s class over his aggressive attitude once again. Paras Chhabra will also come under the radar for his disgusting statements against Asim Riaz over the latter’s financial background.

Meanwhile, the audience is enjoying the increasing proximity between Siddharth and Rashami Desai. After the two were asked by the Bigg Boss to curate a romantic video, they are not seen getting involved in any serious arguments with each other. In fact, in the last night episode, Siddharth was seen flirting with Rashami by refusing to keep his eyes away from her. Even Shehnaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau were seen mocking Siddharth for the same and teasing both him and Rashami over their chemistry.

