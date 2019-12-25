In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, it was announced that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will never return to the show. Bigg Boss praised Vikas Gupta and thanked him for being a part of the game in Devoleena’s place. The announcement was made in front of all the contestants and it was revealed that Devoleena’s medical reports don’t allow her to be a part of the game once again. This also meant that Vikas, who was the actor’s proxy in the game, had to bid adieu to the house.

The contestants in the house became emotional as Vikas left the house. He wished everyone well and asked for a group hug. Vikas was then called to the confession room and Bigg Boss told him that he will always remain an important part of the show irrespective of the season. Bigg Boss appreciated Vikas’ demeanour and said ‘aapka vyaktitva hi acha hai’. He then wished him the best and said ‘enjoy your life outside.’ It almost seemed like Bigg Boss was as heartbroken as Vikas himself was.

Before leaving the house, Vikas played his last role as the coordinator in the captaincy task. In the end of the task, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh were declared as the two nominated contestants to become the captain this week. Currently, the house is being run under the captaincy of Asim. Meanwhile, the news of Devoleena’s permanent exit from the show brought sea of tears for Rashami Desai who broke down after Bigg Boss’ big announcement. Rashami and Devoleena played the game together and appeared best of buddies from day one inside the house.

