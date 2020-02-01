Salman Khan is going to grill both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in the Sunday special episode of Bigg Boss 13. As shown in the latest promo, Salman takes Himanshi’s class and asks her about the entire conversation she had with Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz about Rashami Desai‘s relationship with Arhaan Khan. Salman tells Himanshi that the people who were coming as guests were not allowed to speak to the contestants about anything that has happened outside the house, therefore, it was unfair for her to speak about the conversation she had with Arhaan after they got evicted.

The host then asks her why she decided to not speak to the main woman – Rashami herself when it was a conversation addressing her in the first place. This shocks Rashami, Devoleena and other contestants while Himanshi tries to defend her stance. Rashami, who gets furious, tells Himanshi that she had no rights to discuss her personal relationship involving Arhaan or Siddharth Shukla with anyone else on the show.

Meanwhile, an angry Devoleena also jumps in to support Rashami and claims that Arhaan hid more than one detail about his past life and it’s strictly between him and Rashami to discuss. She then reveals that while on the show Rashami had maintained she knew about Arhaan’s ex-wife, in reality, she wasn’t even privy to that detail let alone the detail about having a kid with the first wife.

In her conversation with Vishal and Asim, Himanshi had said that Arhaan was feeling anxious and disappointed with Rashami because she befriended Siddharth as soon as Arhaan got evicted. She added that the actor had told her how he was expecting Rashami to sort out the entire discussion about his ex-wife and kid on the show itself so that he could have led a respectful life outside the house.

