Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen not taking part in the tasks and is majorly resting inside the house. Well, the actor has injured her back and is not keeping well. There have also been rumours that she will be quitting the show following her back pain. However, her mother Anima Bhattacharjee has denied the reports. She has also confirmed that her daughter is very much part of the show.

Speaking to Times of India, she said that Devoleena is not someone who would give up so easily. She said, “My daughter is a fighter. She is not someone who would give up so easily. These are just rumours and there is no truth to it. In fact, if you see the latest promo, despite being so unwell, my daughter has participated in the task. She is giving her best and is ready to entertain the viewers. The channel and the production house has not informed me anything about her exit.”

Talking about her health, Anima said, “She has been giving her 100 percent even though she is unwell. She has pain in her back for a long time now, but she has never shown it to the audience. She is playing quite well and I am happy with her performance on the show. I just hope she recovers soon and wants to request all her fans to support her.”

She also expressed that she feels proud of her daughter’s friendship with Rashami Desai. I feel so happy and proud when I watch Devoleena and Rashami together. Their friendship is pure and genuine. I want to thank Rashami with folded hands that she has taken good care of my ailing daughter. From massaging her aching back to being with her all the time, Rashami has not left Devoleena alone in a time of need, she added.



Talking about Devoleena and Siddharth Shukla’s chemistry, she said, “She is doing well on the show. She speaks when it is needed the most and doesn’t shy away from voicing her opinion. She even takes stand for her friend Rashami and even guides her. I am liking her game after she has returned on the show. Devoleena is going strong in Bigg Boss 13. I like watching her chemistry, the khatti meethe nok jhok with Sidharth. She is in immense pain but not showing it. I hope Sidharth and Devoleena continue their friendship even outside the house.”